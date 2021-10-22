Poland recognises Covishield, exempts quarantine for those inoculated with it

Poland has recognised Covishield as a Covid vaccine equivalent to those recognised by the European Union, granting the person inoculated with it exemption from quarantine on entering the country.

India has, in the past, asked several European countries to accept Covishield and other vaccines being used in India for Indian nationals travelling to Europe.

"Poland has recognized Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland," the Polish Embassy here said in a tweet on Friday, October 22.

Earlier this month, the UK announced that Indians, fully vaccinated with Covishield vaccine, will no longer require to undergo quarantine on their arrival in Britain from October 11. Covishield, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

India, which has been vaccinated people against COVID-19 primarily with Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, is said to have completed 100 crore vaccinations as of Friday, October 22, 2021. Announging the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the vaccination drive was a reflection of the country’s capabilities and a page in the history of a 'new India'.

Meanwhile, Covaxin yet to get emergency use approval from the World Health Organisation, the proceedings of which are ongoing. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus discussed the issue of the emergency use listing of Covaxin and resumption of supplies of the Serum Institute of India-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine to the COVAX facility among other topics during a telephonic conversation with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on October 19, Tuesday

“Had a call with Mansukh Mandaviya, India's Health Minister, to discuss India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination programme; the need for a global pandemic agreement; digital health; & traditional medicine. We welcome India's support to strengthen WHO via flexible and sustainable financing,” Ghebreyesus tweeted on Tuesday.

Mandaviya had also tweeted that he had a detailed interaction with the WHO chief, accompanied by other senior officials of the global health agency on various issues related to health, including pandemic management and WHO reforms. “DG WHO lauded the mammoth efforts undertaken by the Indian government for #COVID19 vaccination,” Mandaviya tweeted.