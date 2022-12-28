PM Modi's mother Hiraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad

Hundred-year-old Hiraben Modi was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre following health issues.

news Health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben Modi (100) was on Wednesday, December 28, admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad following health issues. The UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalised, said her condition is stable. Security around the hospital has been beefed up amid reports that PM Modi will be reaching there to meet his ailing mother.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and his Chief Principal Secretary K Kailashnathan reached the hospital to inquire about her health. Police sources told IANS that the Ahmedabad airport area has been declared a no fly zone for drones, and police deployment has also increased, as there is a possibility of PM Modi arriving to see his mother.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family members sustained injuries in a road accident near Mysuru. Doctors treating them said on Wednesday that they were "stable and fine." They said that the patients were likely to remain in the hospital until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning when a decision on their discharge was likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family.

The Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, six-year-old grandson, and driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider.

With PTI and IANS inputs