Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over the phone on Thursday night and discussed the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said.

"Both of them discussed the spread of coronavirus in the state and the steps being taken to contain the infection," the CMO said in a release. The Chief Minister explained the medical facilities that are available in the state for treating COVID-19. "Basic infrastructure has been significantly improved and we are providing better treatment to the coronavirus-infected persons. We are taking all required steps in tune with the situation," the release quoted the Chief Minister as telling the Prime Minister.

The Chief Minister said infrastructure facilities are highly improved in the hospitals and measures are being taken from time to time based on prevailing conditions, as per the release.

According to the reports, the PM is said to have enquired about the latest measures that are being taken in view of the rising cases and vaccination drive along with availability of medical oxygen.

The PM had also called up Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) to know the situation prevailing in the state. Narendra Modi is said to have enquired about the health of KCR as well as he recovered recently from COVID-19. The PM is said to have held calls with CMs of different states amid rising cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

Even as the both Telugu states are reeling under a high surge in cases, reports of a new strain of virus is raising concerns. The new strain identified as N440K is said to be prevalent in Andhra and Telangana with high infection rate and shorter incubation period.

On Thursday, the Delhi government made it mandatory to undergo 14 days of institutional quarantine for people coming from AP and Telangana irrespective of their travel mode.