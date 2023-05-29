‘PM Modi obsessed with coronation, not a single appeal for peace in Manipur’: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Union government after Manipur CM N Biren Singh claimed that at least 33 "terrorists" of militant outfits were killed by security forces in the state since May 3.

Congress on Sunday, May 28, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for "complete breakdown" of law and order in Manipur saying that a horrific tragedy is unfolding while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “obsessed with self-coronation”, as not a single appeal for peace has been issued by him. Congress further said that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet President Droupadi Murmu on the Manipur issue on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "25 days after Manipur started burning, things have turned from bad to worse on the eve of the long-awaited visit of the Union Home Minister to Imphal. Despite Article 355 being imposed there's a total and complete breakdown of law & order and administration in the state."

"It's a horrific tragedy unfolding while the Prime Minister is obsessed about his self-coronation. Not a single appeal of peace issued by him nor has there been a genuine outreach to rebuild trust between communities," he said. "A delegation led by the Congress President Kharge will be calling on Hon'ble Rashtrapati on Tuesday morning," the Rajya Sabha MP added.

The remarks were made after Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Sunday that at least 33 "terrorists" of militant outfits were killed in a series of encounters with the security forces since the ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. Singh, after holding a meeting with Army chief General Manoj Pande, said that the security forces launched massive combing operations in many districts against armed militants, who he claimed were attacking the civilians and their houses.

The Chief Minister further said that in retaliatory and defensive operations against these "terrorists", who were using “sophisticated arms” against the civilian population, 33 of them have been killed in different areas and a few "terrorists" have also been arrested by the security forces. Singh claimed that those who were killed were using AK-47, M-16 and sniper rifles to attack both civilians and the security forces.

