PM Modi meets India's top business leaders to discuss reviving economy, biz sentiment

Business Leaders

The attendees included Mukesh Ambani, Sunil Mittal, Anand Mahindra, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, Venu Srinivasan, Sajjan Jindal, Anil Agarwal among others.

Ahead of the union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met India's top 10 business leaders which included bosses of India's largest conglomerates like Reliance Industries, Vedanta, Tata Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani and Bharti Enterprises, to brainstorm on reviving the economy and business sentiments, creating jobs and pushing growth.

Sources told IANS the meeting was held at the Prime Minister's Office in the afternoon and Modi listened the top bosses of India Inc including Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Enterprises Chairman Sunil Mittal, Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, Tata Group Chairman N. Chandrasekaran, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, TVS Chairman Venu Srinivasan, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal, L&T Chairman A.M. Naik, JSW Chairman Sajjan Jindal and Bharat Forge founder Chairman Baba Kalyani.

The over two-hour meeting discussed the current economic scenario and measures needed to boost growth, consumption, employment, and reviving economy, sentiments and industrial growth from the slowdown. The advance estimates for 2019-20 GDP numbers will be released on Tuesday.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the three months ending September 2019 (Q2FY20) fell to 4.5%, down from 5.0% in the previous three months and 7% for the corresponding period of 2018 as consumer spending and private investment weakened further and a global slowdown impacted exports growth. This was the lowest reading since 4.3% recorded for the January-March quarter of 2013. With this reading, India's economic growth fell for the sixth straight quarter.

The output of eight core infrastructure industries contracted for the fourth consecutive month in November by 1.5%, showing no signs of improvement. Since August, the eight core industries are recording negative growth.

The output of coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, and electricity declined by 2.5%, 6%, 6.4%, 3.7% and 5.7%, respectively, according to the data. The eight core sectors had expanded by 3.3% in November 2018.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Budget 2020 in February.