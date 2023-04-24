PM Modi in Kerala on April 24, 25: List of traffic restrictions in Kochi

PM Modi will be visiting the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as well as Kerala and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25.

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit to Kerala, several traffic restrictions are in place in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. PM Modi will be visiting the poll-bound Madhya Pradesh as well as Kerala and the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu on April 24 and 25, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation of projects worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

Here is the list of traffic restrictions that will be in place in Kochi city on April 24 (Monday) and 25 (Tuesday):

Monday (April 24) from 2 pm to 8 pm:

> Vehicles coming from West Kochi to Ernakulam should enter the NH via Thoppumpady, Thevara Ferry, Kundanur, Vyttila and Edakochi.

> Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from West Kochi to Thevara side from 2 pm to 8 pm.

> Vehicles should take a turn from BOT East and proceed via Thevara Ferry via Kundanoor, Vyatila.

> Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Thevara ferry side to Thevara and vice versa from 2 pm to 8 pm.

> Large vehicles going from Ernakulam to West Kochi should go via Kundanoor and Arur.

> Vehicles will not be allowed to enter from Pallimukku side to Thevara side from 2 pm to 8 pm. Vehicles should take a U-turn from Pallimuk and proceed to Vyttila via Kadavanthra.

> Vehicles going from Marine Drive towards Tewara should take a U-turn and go via Jos Junction. Service buses going to West Kochi from Ernakulam side should take a U-turn from Pallimukku and go via Kadavanthra, Vythila, Kundanur and Arur.

Tuesday (April 25) from 8 am to 10.30 am:

> Vehicles will not be allowed to enter West Kochi Island from Thevara side.

> Vehicles coming to the conference from Thrissur side should park at Ernakulathappan Ground, Container Road and Kadavanthra Maveli Road after dropping people at Kadavanthra.

> Vehicles coming from Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki should drop their passengers at Thevara Ferry Junction and park at the Thevara Ferry Boat Easter Road at the Motor Vehicle Department Driving Test Ground and Indira Gandhi Road.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's (Kerala SRTC) depot at Thampanoor will be closed between 8 am and 11 am, in view of PM Modi visit. Further, all offices and establishments will function after 11 am.

PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh on April 24. Incidentally, Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls later this year in December, and in this context, the Prime Minister's repeated tours to the state since the past few weeks hold a lot of political significance. Also, during the event, PM Modi will inaugurate an integrated eGramSwaraj and GeM portal for public procurement at Panchayat level. He will lay the foundation and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

On April 25, Modi will flag off the Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram central railway station. After this, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later during the day, Modi will visit NAMO medical education and research institute and then will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crore at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. He will also inaugurate the Devka seafront at Daman.

(With IANS inputs)