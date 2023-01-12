PM Modi inaugurates youth fest in Karnataka, security breach reported during roadshow

Visuals showed a young man breaking through the barricades and coming forward to garland PM Modi during a roadshow in Karnatakaâ€™s Hubballi.

news KARNATAKA ELECTIONS 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the inauguration of the National Youth Festival in Hubballi on Thursday, January 12. A security breach was reported in the roadshow that was organised before the event. Visuals showed a boy breaking through the barricades and coming forward to garland PM Modi. Though the PM took the garland, the boy was held back by the police.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his colleagues welcomed PM Modi at the airport, and the Prime Minister addressed the huge gathering at the mega event in Hubballi. Meanwhile, party sources confirmed that senior leader, BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member BS Yediyurappa was not invited to the event. The development has fuelled suspicions that the BJP strongman is being snubbed by the party.

Yediyurappa did not attend the recent Union Home Minister Amit Shah's event in the state. Though Amit Shah on stage clarified that Yediyurappa had spoken to him and told him that he is in the land where he was born (Mandya), party insiders claimed that all is not well within the party.

The party also did not invite the party leader from Hubballi Jagadish Shettar, a former CM. Party sources maintained that since it is a government event, Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar are not invited. However, Yediyurappa's supporters were reportedly upset that he was not even invited to welcome him or during the send off.