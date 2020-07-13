PM Modi holds virtual meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai

The virtual meeting came shortly before the sixth annual edition of 'Google for India,' where Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Google CEO Sundar Pichai on a wide range of subjects. The Prime Minister took to Twitter to state that the two spoke in particular about how India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs can be transformed with the power of technology.

“This morning had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The PM added that during their interaction, he and Sundar Pichai also spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. The two discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. They also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety, the PM added.

“I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more,” PM Modi said.

In a reply to the Prime Minister's tweet, Pichai thanked him for his time.

"Thank you for your time, PM @narendramodi - very optimistic about your vision for Digital India and excited to continue our work towards it. Later today we’ll share our next steps on that journey at #GoogleForIndia," the Google CEO tweeted.

Pichai is the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google LLC. The virtual meeting came shortly before Pichai and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addressed the sixth annual edition of "Google for India". At the event, Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a $10 billion Google for India Digitization Fund to help accelerate India’s digital economy.

"Today, I’m excited to announce the Google for India Digitization Fund. Through this effort, we will invest ₹75,000 crore, or approximately $10 billion, into India over the next 5-7 years. We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy," Pichai said.

