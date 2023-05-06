PM Modi in Bengaluru: BJPâ€™s final big push to capture votes and headlines

As PM Modi embarked on the first day of his Bengaluru roadshow, residents and BJP supporters lined up on the streets.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

In the last leg of campaigning ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, the BJP came out with their most important star campaigner- Prime Minister Modi. The PM kicked off his 36-kilometer weekend roadshow on May 6. Amidst concerns of the roadshow adding to the cityâ€™s traffic woes and also inconveniencing students appearing for NEET exams on Sunday, the rally was broken down over two days.

Starting from Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South, the roadshow passed through several parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching over 17 Assembly segments, before culminating at Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank. Ahead of the rally, in several parts of the city where PM Modi was expected to pass through, roads were repaired and freshly tarred.

Despite heavy barricading and security arrangements, hundreds of people gathered along the roadside to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister, who waved to the crowds from atop a decorated vehicle. Along with the saffron decorations, chants of "Jai Shri Ram" were also heard during the roadshow.

Read: Courtesy PM Modiâ€™s Bengaluru roadshow, many roads get last-minute patchwork

Mixed reactions were observed among the city's residents, with some attending the rally to see the Prime Minister, while others expressed their political views. Raghu, a resident of Jayanagar, expressed disappointment with both the Congress and BJP, stating that politicians seem to be ignoring people's issues. "This is all a show for the Prime Minister's visit," he said.

On the other hand, Raju, a resident of Bengaluru South, was hopeful that the BJP would emerge victorious in the upcoming elections and urged the government to prioritise improving the city's infrastructure. Meanwhile, retired government employee Shridhar expressed his unwavering support for the BJP and PM Modi.

With the BJP holding 15 out of 28 seats in Bengaluru, the city is crucial to the party's success in the upcoming elections. However, with 13 of the winning candidates contesting again, defeating anti-incumbency sentiment will be a challenging task for the BJP.

The Congress has highlighted state-specific issues, such as inflation, higher cost of living, and corruption. On the day of the roadshow, Congress ads across newspapers reminded voters of the BJP's alleged corruption and scams in the past four years, coinciding with the Prime Minister's rally. The Congress's ads aimed to reinforce the message that the government has failed to live up to its promises and has squeezed money out of the people.