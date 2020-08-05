PM to conduct ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple at 12.30 pm in Ayodhya

PM Modi will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the public function on laying the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said. Prior to the function, the prime minister will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi, a statement by the PMO said on Tuesday.

The 'Bhumi Pujan' for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will begin at 12.30 pm on Wednesday with Prime Minister Modi performing the 'Shila Pujan', 'Bhumi Pujan' and 'Karma Shila Pujan'.

According to an official statement, the main 'puja' will be held between 12.44 p.m. and 12.45 p.m. during the 32-second 'Abhijit Muhurat'. It is the same 'muhurat' or auspicious moment when Lord Ram was believed to have been born.

The Prime Minister will lay a 40-kg silver brick to symbolise the start of construction of the temple that is at the core of the ruling BJP's ideology and poll promises. A campaign for the temple marked the rise of the party to the national spotlight in the 1990s.

PM Modi is likely to spend around three hours in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

He will arrive from Delhi at Lucknow airport at 10.35 am and immediately leave for Ayodhya by helicopter. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ayodhya at 11.30 am at the Saket Mahavidyalaya where his chopper will land.

At 11.40 am, PM Modi will go to Hanuman Garhi temple where he will offer prayers for 10 minutes and then proceed to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex where he will offer prayers to Ram Lalla Virajman.

The Prime Minister will plant a â€˜Parijat' sapling at 12.10 p.m in the temple complex and then proceed for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony.

After the ceremony which will end at 12.45.p.m, the Prime Minister will address the saints for about an hour after which he will fly back to Lucknow around 2 pm and then return to Delhi.

