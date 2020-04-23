‘Plotline matters the most’: Prabhas on how he picks his projects

Prabhas points out that he has always looked for engaging stories that will have the audiences entertained.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Prabhas has a huge fan following across India; thanks to the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise directed by SS Rajamouli. In an interview with the IANS, the actor said that his films worked because the directors gave importance to every little detail instead of concentrating on the “big picture.”

About what he looks for when selecting his scripts, Prabhas pointed out that he has always looked for engaging stories that will have the audiences entertained. He has been quoted as saying, “The story must be engaging and designed in a way that will entertain the audience. While I do pay attention to my character in the film and the script, I think the plotline is what matters the most.”

The actor is also of the opinion that it is the audiences that decide what works and what doesn’t.

Prabhas currently has the tentatively titled film Jaan. It is directed by KK Radha Krishna and is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations while Chandrasekar Yeleti has penned the story. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with plans on to release it later this year.

Earlier, director Radha Krishna Kumar confirmed that major schedules of this film have been wrapped up and a few scenes need to be shot. The director also pointed out that it is a classic tale of two timeless lovers set in the twilights of 1970s Europe.

Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated.

An interesting feature about Jaan is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

Content provided by Digital Native