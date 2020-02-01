Plea to cancel Nithyananda’s bail: Karnataka HC issues notice to self-styled godman

In the plea, whistle blower Lenin sought the cancellation of bail granted to Nithyananda in a rape case from 2010.

news Crime

The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to absconding self-styled god man and rape accused Nithyananda while hearing a petition by whistleblower Lenin Karuppan, who was a former disciple of the rape accused.

In the plea, Lenin sought the cancellation of bail granted to Nithyananda in a rape case from 2010.

Justice John Michael Cunha hearing the case directed the local police to execute the notice issued by Monday (February 3), and file a report before the court.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner stated that Nithyananda had fled the country, his passport had been cancelled and a blue corner notice was issued against him by Interpol in connection with a case registered in Gujarat. The court ordered that the notice has to be issued against the self-proclaimed godman and asked the police if they will be able to execute it.

The counsel appearing for the state government said that they did not know the whereabouts of Nithyananda.

Reports indicate that Nithyananda has left India, either on a fake passport or bearing a second passport. Thus, he would not be available for trial and for judgement, the petitioner informed the court. The High Court in response asked, "Why has his presence not been secured before the trial court? Did you (prosecution) file any objections to the exemption granted?” Live Law quoted the judge as saying.

The court directed the prosecution to file a report stating the reasons for not filing objections before the trial court seeking revocation of the exemption granted and for cancellation of bail.

Nithyananda is facing trial under Sections 376 (rape), 420 (cheating), 114 (criminal abetment), 201 (disappearance of evidence, giving false information), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the III Additional District and Sessions Court in Ramanagara in Karnataka.

Since the complaint was filed in 2010, Nithyananda has been arrested twice and been granted bail from higher courts, successfully delaying the start of the trial. Ultimately, the victims approached the apex court to seek justice.

The Gujarat police had declared him as wanted as he failed to appear for trial in a child abduction case.