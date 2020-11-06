Picture of actors Jyothirmayi and Nazriya goes viral

The picture of Jyothirmayi, who has not been recently active in the public sphere, has brought attention.

Flix Mollywood

In a single day, a picture of actors Jyothirmayi and Nazriya has gone viral with over 3.4 lakh 'likes' for it on Instagram. Nazriya shared the picture of the two of them sitting together on her Instagram page with a couple of heart emoticons and it's attracted a lot of attention. Especially from fellow female actors.

Actors Srindaa, Rima Kallingal and Remya Nambeesan and singer Sayonara Philip have all responded to the picture posted on Instagram. Everyone wants to know how â€˜Jyothi chechiâ€™ is doing.

Jyothirmayi sports a salt and pepper cropped haircut and is dressed in black, while Nazriya is her casual self with a loose shirt and jeans. The two seem to be having a good time in some woody area, as can be seen in the photo.

Jyothirmayi has been an actor, model and television anchor for many years, winning appreciation for her performance in movies like Bhavam, Anyar and Adayalangal. She won the Kerala State Award for second best female actor and special mention at the National Awards for her role in Bhavam. She has not been active in films in the last few years.



An old picture of Jyothrimayi / Courtesy - Facebook.com / jyothirmayiifans

She is married to director Amal Neerad who directed the movie Varathan with Fahadh Faazil and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Amal Neerad and Nazriya, who is married to Fahadh, had co-produced the movie. Fahadh and Amal first collaborated for the movie Iyobinte Pusthakam in 2014.



Amal, Jyothirmayi, Nazriya and Fahadh

Amal Neerad's recent picture of Jyothirmayi, sporting a clean shaven head, had also won a lot of attention. He captioned it 'Tamasoma Jyothirgamaya'.

Nazriya, who began acting as a child, took up female lead roles as she grew up, won a state award for best female actor for Om Shanthi Oshana, took a small break and then began acting and producing films again. She last played a cameo in Jacob Gregory's Maniyarayile Ashokan. Before that she played an important character in Fahadh Faasil's Trance, released earlier this year. Nazriya is active on her Instagram page, often posting pictures with friends and pets. Most of these end up going viral too.

However, her picture with an actor like Jyothirmayi, less seen in the public sphere in recent years, has brought more curious passersby to the page. In October, Nazriya had shared another picture with Amal, Jothiramayi and Fahadh during a holiday before the lockdown.