Pics: What the revamped railway station at Bengaluru's Yeshwanthpur will look like

Among other things like wider approach roads and bus bays, the station will also be a home to an amphitheatre.

With the new year soon approaching, the busy Yeshwantpur Railway Station in north Bengaluru is set to don a new look with the completion of a redevelopment project worth Rs 11.5 crore. Officials of the jurisdictional South Western Railways (SWR) said that the civil works, including that of an amphitheatre, will be completed by January 2021. In its new avatar, passengers using the second busiest rail station in Bengaluru will have access to an improved circulating area and wider approach road. There will also be a new entry road to the station premises through the metro station.

The new amenities will also include additional parking areas for two-wheelers, four-wheelers and bus bays too. The bus bays will allow BMTC (Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation) buses to ferry people directly from and to the station. For the purpose of beautification, the station will have new landscaped areas and three waiting halls.

Work on the Yeshwantpur station was supposed to be over by the end of March but the COVID-19 induced lockdown and reverse migration of the workforce had resulted in an 8-month delay. The redevelopment works will also involve setting up of a 200 metre roof, like that of airports, for the railway terminal building.

Speaking to TNM, E Vijaya, Deputy General Manager, SWR, said the works on beautification of the station in Bengaluru was taken along with Davanagere, Dharwad and Mysuru stations. Work for the Mysuru rail station is already over while renovation work is underway in all the other stations.

At the same time, work on the third terminal in Bengaluru city in Byappanahalli, with seven platforms, is almost ready for use. Vijaya said all signalling and platform work is done and some passenger amenities are yet to be made ready.

With the resumption of regular rail services, this new Byappanahalli terminal is expected to take over Yeshwantpur and its six platforms, as the second busiest terminal in the city. Bengaluru City Railway Station (KSR-Majestic) will remain the largest terminal with 10 platforms