In pics: Rajinikanth celebrates Deepavali with family in Chennai

The photos were shared by his daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth.

Superstar Rajinikanth’s family wished everyone a happy Deepavali on Saturday. Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth shared photos of the actor celebrating the festival by bursting firecrackers with his family.

For the occasion Rajinikanth was wearing a white lungi and white shirt, his wife Latha wore a golden saree; Soundarya’s family went with yellow-themed costumes. Sharing the photos on Twitter, Soundarya wrote, “Wishing everyone a very safe and Happy Diwali from our family to yours Spread love and positivity .. Trust and surrender to the almighty !!!!” (sic). Soundarya is the youngest daughter of the superstar.

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film is Annaatthe. The film directed by Siruthai Siva, is scheduled to be released next year for Pongal. The film stars Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Prakash Raj and others. Music for the film is by D Imaan.

Annatthe marks the first collaboration of director Siva with Rajinikanth, who is finally moving away from making films with only actor Ajith. The director has made four films consecutively with Ajith in the past few years which are: Veeram, Vedalalam, Vivegam and Viswasam. Veeram, Vedalam and Viswasam were blockbusters, while Vivegam failed to impress at the box-office.

Rajinikanth's previous film Darbar, which was highly anticipated because of his collaboration with director AR Murugadoss who has delivered several hit films with top stars like Vijay and Suriya, couldn’t live up to the expectations. The superstar's last Pongal release was Petta in 2019, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by the same production company, Sun Pictures.