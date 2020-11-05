In pics: Pawan Kalyan takes the metro to attend ‘Vakeel Saab’ shoot in Hyderabad

Shooting for the film resumed recently after it was halted for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flix Tollywood

Pawan Kalyan’s fans are thrilled to see photos of the actor-politician on his way to shoot for his upcoming film, Vakeel Saab. Images showing Pawan Kalyan taking the Hyderabad metro rail from Madhapur to Miyapur to attend the shoot on Thursday morning are going viral. The actor was seen travelling in the metro in a black suit and white shirt, and sporting a white face mask and black shades. He was accompanied by one of the producers of the film, ‘Dil’ Raju.

Pawan Kalyan has returned to working in films after a long break, his last release being Agnyaathavaasi which hit the theatres in 2018. The Jana Sena Party chief had taken a break to focus on his political career. After losing the Assembly elections in both Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka last year, he is now juggling both politics and cinema at the same time.

On facing criticism for being inconsistent in his commitment to politics, Pawan Kalyan said that he had to return to acting as he had no other source of income. He said that he must make films for himself, his family, and the Jana Sena Party, which has formed an alliance with the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

During his metro trip from Madhapur to Miyapur, Pawan Kalyan changed trains at the Ameerpet metro station. On the ride, he also interacted with a farmer from Draksharamam in Andhra’s East Godavari district. According to a press statement from the Jana Sena Party, the farmer, Sri China Satyanarayana, told Pawan Kalyan about the damage to crops caused by the recent heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the statement, this was the first time that both Pawan Kalyan and the farmer Satyanarayana were travelling by metro.

Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, and Pawan Kalyan will reprise the role of a lawyer, played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.