In pics: Malayalam actor Rahul Madhav gets married to Deepashree

Actors Saiju Kurup, Narain, director Shaji Kailas, and producer Badusha attended the private ceremony in Bengaluru on Monday.

Flix Entertainment

Malayalam actor Rahul Madhav, who recently appeared in several prominent films including Mohanlal starrer 12th Man and Prithvirajâ€™s Kaduva, got married in a private ceremony in Bengaluru on Monday, March 13. Deepashree is the bride. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends, including those from the industry. Actors Saiju Kurup, Narain, director Shaji Kailas, and producer Badusha were among those in attendance.

Soon after the photos from the ceremony were shared online, greetings started to pour in for the new couple. Many celebrities took to social media to extend their wishes.

Rahul made his cinema debut in 2009, with the Tamil film Adhe Neram Adhe Idam. He first appeared in Malayalam two years later, as one of the three lead characters in Pramod Pappanâ€™s Bangkok Summer. He later garnered attention for his performance in the 2012 Tamil film Yugam. In Malayalam, he has appeared in prominent roles in films including Memories, Adam Joan, Porinju Mariam Jose, and more recently Paappan and Kumari.