In pics: Dhanush and family host party for NYE and wife Aishwaryaa’s birthday

Dhanush’s sister-in-law Geethanjali Selvaraghavan shared several pictures of the event on her social media.

Flix KOLLYWOOD

After wrapping up the shooting of his upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re, Kollywood star Dhanush returned to Chennai to celebrate the New Year, as well as his wife Aishwarya's birthday, with his family. The get-together had a select guest list, which included G V Prakash, Selvaraghavan and others.

Dhanush’s brother and director Selvaraghavan's wife Geethanjali shared photos from the celebrations on her social media. One of them was with her husband and his brother, and she posted it with the caption: "With my favorite pair of brothers.”





Selvaraghavan, Geetanjali and Dhanush

For another picture with Dhanush, she wrote, “Finally reunited with @dhanushkraja ! First new years eve in 5 years!!!!.”



Dhanush and Geethanjali

The gathering was also celebrating Dhanush’s wife Aishwaryaa’s birthday. Wishing her, Geethanjali wrote, “Happy birthday my sweet sweet sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!”





Aishwaryaa cutting her cake



It may be noted that on the occasion of the New Year, Selvaraghavan took to Twitter to announce that he will join his brother for the sequel to his 2010 Tamil adventure drama Aayirathil Oruvan, which will release in 2024. In his announcement, Selvaraghavan wrote about it in Tamil and shared the poster. Dhanush quickly quoted his brother’s tweet and wrote: “A magnum opus! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master @selvaraghavan! The wait will belong. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2.The Prince returns in 2024 (sic).”



On the work front, Dhanush recently wrapped up shooting for two films: Bollywood’s Atrangi Re, which is being directed by Anand L Rai, and Mari Selvaraj's Karnan.



Besides Ayirathil Oruvan 2, Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are set to join hands for an untitled project which will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu. Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in for this project which is currently dubbed as D41.

Dhanush will be next to be seen in Anthony and Joe Russo’s upcoming thriller The Gray Man. Dhanush, the only Indian star on cast so far, will be joining actors Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters. The Gray Man is backed by Netflix.

Dhanush also has a project with Vetrimaaran in the offing, apart from Vada Chennai 2. He also has signed a film with director Mithran Jawahar. Sun Pictures is likely to produce this project, which will have music by Anirudh.