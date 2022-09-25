Pics: Bengaluru’s Cantonment Railway Station to be redesigned

The Union Railway Ministry shared the proposed designs of the new Cantonment station, which seems to be modelled along the lines of the Kempegowda International Airport.

Bengaluru’s Cantonment Railway Station is all set to be redeveloped. The Ministry of Railways on Saturday, September 24, shared a proposed design of the to-be redeveloped station, and shared digitised images of the revamped space. “Columns of Growth: A glimpse of the proposed design of the to-be redeveloped Bengaluru Cant. Railway Station,” read the tweet. The images project how the railway station will look upon the completion of the work, which seems to be modelled along the lines of the Kempegowda International Airport on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The images shared by the Railway Ministry showcase relatively contemporary buildings and an overall roomier layout.

The railway station's redevelopment will be finished by December 2023, according to the reports. Additionally, in an effort to enhance passenger amenities, the Indian Railways announced that 1,215 Adarsh Stations had already been completed. The Adarsh scheme was started in the year 2009-10 and aims at upgrading suburban railway stations in India. “The Model, Modern, and Adarsh Station Scheme are just a few of the initiatives the Ministry of Railways has devised for the enhancement of Indian Railway stations,” Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said earlier on August 5. So far 1,215 of the 1,253 stations identified for development under the Adarsh Station Scheme have already been finished. The other stations under the Adarsh Station Scheme are expected to be built by the fiscal year 2022-2023, the Railway Ministry has said.

Recently, the South Western Railways inaugurated the new Visvesvaraya railway terminal in Bengaluru. The terminal was touted to be designed along the lines of the Bengaluru airport, and has a host of amenities including seven platforms, VIP lounge, food court, spacious parking space and more. While it was completed in 2021, the terminal was formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 20 this year. The South Western Railways aims to shift as many as 30 pairs of long-distance trains to operate from here, officials said.