Photos: Actor Meghana Raj throws a fun party for son Raayan’s first birthday

The birthday party, which was held in Bengaluru, was attended by family members and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s friends such as Pannaga Bharana and Prajwal Devaraj.

Sandalwood actor Meghana Raj threw a grand birthday bash for her son Raayan Raj Sarja, celebrating his first birthday on October 22. The birthday party was organized in Bengaluru, saw quirky animal-themed décor, and was attended by family members and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja’s friends from the Kannada film fraternity such as Pannaga Bharana and Prajwal Devaraj, among others.

Actor Prajwal Devaraj, who attended the party with his wife, actor Ragini, shared a group photo from the gathering and extended his wishes to Raayan. “Our little superstar turns one!” Prajwal’s caption read. On October 22, Meghana Raj took to Instagram to pen a special note for her son on his first birthday. The mother-son duo is seen in matching attires in the photos.

Sharing the images, Meghana Raj Sarja wrote: “Our baby, our world, our universe, our EVERYTHING! Chiru… our little prince, is ONE YEAR OLD! I will squish him till he says ‘amma stop!’ And continue squishing him till he turns red with embarrassment! Will smother him with kisses till he rolls his eyes and says, ‘amma!’ And will continue smothering him with more kisses! I love you my baby child… you are growing up so, so fast!! I wish we could just lay cuddled in each other's arms for all eternity! HAPPY BIRTHDAY RAAYAN! Appa and amma love you!”

Ahead of Raayan’s birthday, Meghana revealed in a TNM interview that she started planning for his birthday party at the eleventh hour. However, she also added that she hopes the day turns out special. “We have just started planning, and I know it's very, very late. Every single person I've asked has told me, "You're asking us now?!" I've been telling them that yes, I've been really busy with my film and the press meets. I just didn't have time to think about his birthday. I also know that people have a lot of expectations since it's his first birthday and it's going to be something. I hope I match up to those expectations, but I have to say, I just want it to be one day when I can enjoy. I want to become a child myself. I want to play with him. I want to be there for him. I just want to laugh and spend the day with him, enjoying it to the fullest. That's what I have planned for myself and Raayan....about others, I don't know [laughs],” the actor said.