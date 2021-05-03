This is people's victory: Kerala CPI(M) on election win

The CPI(M) led LDF won 99 seats out of 140 seats in Kerala.

news 2021 Kerala Assembly Election

Communist Party of India (Marxist) polit bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said that the party expected the Left Democratic Front's victory in Kerala and it will help bring more changes in the state. The CPI(M) won 99 out of 140 seats in Kerala, making Pinarayi Vijayan the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term.

"We expected a continuation in the government, that is why we gave our slogan, Urappanu LDF. This is the opinion of people here. This is the first time the LDF is getting a continuation in Kerala. So it is a historical victory that can bring a lot of changes in Kerala. If LDF governs here for 10 years, we can bring a lot of development here," he said.

"We can ensure social justice here. LDF will effectively make use of the chance people gave us. LDF workers will be more humble to the public. They will take up the problems of the public," he added.

Kodiyeri said that people from all sections of the society supported LDF. "Anti Left fronts have expired. UDF has no role here, so there is no need for their continuation here. UDF leadership should learn a lesson from this. It's once again proven that people in Kerala will not give a chance to BJP," Kodiyeri said.

He added that Kerala is a state with a strong secular base: the RSS and BJP tried their best to harm this, but the poll results have proven that they will not be given a chance, he said.

"All central BJP leaders worked in Kerala, helicopters flew in the sky, they spent crores in each constituency, still secularism here was not able to be harmed," he said.

He also said that this victory can even influence the party on a national level.

A Vijayaraghavan, CPI(M) acting state secretary, said that this victory is dedicated to the public and that the LDF will work for the people's welfare more humbly.

"All BJP leaders including Prime MInister Modi and Amit Shah came here. They spent a lot of money here. All communal parties acted against LDF, a group of media also supported them. This is people's victory," A Vijayaraghavan said, adding that Kerala will continue its development pattern.