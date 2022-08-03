'People resolved to elect BJP Chief Minister in Telangana': Union Minister

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was addressing a meeting at Yadadri, to mark the beginning of state unit president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra.

During his visit to Yadadri as part of the BJP padayatra in Telangana, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hit out at Chief Minister KCR on Monday, August 2, over unfulfilled promises. He brought up KCR’s electoral promise of having a Dalit Chief Minister for Telangana and the Kaleswaram project, calling it illegal and badly-designed. KCR himself became the Chief Minister after formation of Telangana and now he wants to make his son the CM, Shekhawat alleged.

The Union Minister was addressing a public meeting at the temple town of Yadadri. The public meeting was organised to mark the beginning of the third phase of the padayatra of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The people of Telangana have resolved to make a BJP leader as the state's chief minister in 2023 Legislative Assembly elections, he said.

Referring to the TRS government's demand that the Kaleswaram project be accorded national project status, he claimed that the pump houses of three dams of the project are under water following heavy rains, as its “design was wrong”. There were engineering-related shortcomings in the project and neither was it planned properly nor was its investment cleared, he alleged, adding that environment clearance was also not carried out.

"They installed the Kaleswaram project in Telangana illegally, only as a cow that gives milk and as a machine that earns money," he said.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who took up the padayatra for 24 days from Tuesday, attacked the TRS government for not fulfilling his promises, including farm loan waiver for Rs 1 lakh, distribution of free urea to farmers, "one job in every household," dole to unemployed youth and three acres of land to Dalits.

He also criticised the TRS regime for the alleged delay in payment of salaries to the state government employees.

The padayatra would be held for 24 days covering 328 km, and conclude at Warangal. Kumar will be visiting 12 Assembly constituencies in five districts during the foot march, BJP sources said.

Kumar, known for his strong Hindutva views, had launched the first phase of padayatra last year from the Bhagya Lakshmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad. The second phase of the yatra was held in April this year.

The state will go to polls to elect the Legislative Assembly in 2023.