For people going abroad, Kerala to issue vaccine certificates with passport numbers

Such applicants need to register on CoWin portal with passport as their ID for the passport number to get documented on the vaccine certificate.

Coronavirus COVID-19

The Kerala government will start issuing COVID-19 vaccine certificates to those travelling abroad. People travelling abroad can choose to apply for a final or a provisional vaccine certificate based on their vaccination statues. Those who want to travel abroad and want to apply for the state issued vaccine certificate with passport number and vaccine name must visit Covid19.kerala.gov.in/vaccine/ and apply. Once the application is submitted, it will be verified by a District Medical Officer or an officer designated by the DMO and the application will be approved/rejected.

Once the application is approved, beneficiaries will get a digital certificate issued and an SMS confirmation of the same. Further those who need to go abroad but are only partially vaccinated and are yet to complete 84 days after their first dose of Covishield can apply for priority vaccination through the e-health portal. The applicants will have to submit documents which prove that they need to travel immediately and once approved, they can get vaccinated within four to six weeks of their first dose. Once the application is approved, a scheduled appointment of the vaccination will be given.

As the second dose of Covishield for these applications will be administered before the prescribed time interval given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it will not be possible to record the same on the CoWin portal. Therefore the state government will maintain separate registers at vaccination centres to document such vaccinations and a certificate will be issued by the health officer at the concerned Covid Vaccination Centre. Beneficiaries can then apply for the state issued final vaccination certificate. Covishield doses procured by the state through channels other than the consignments given by the Government of India can be used to vaccinate these individuals.

Those beneficiaries who have taken their first dose of Covishield or AstraZeneca vaccine and are due for their second dose can be administered with the dose after they have registered on the CoWin portal for the second dose of vaccination after documenting the required details of the first dose.

For the passport number to get documented on a CoWin certificate, beneficiaries must register for vaccination on the portal using their passport as ID type. For those applying for priority vaccination under the going abroad category, districts may allot Covishield vaccines for them as Covishield is the vaccine administered in India which has so far received Emergency Use Authorisation from the WHO and is also approved by most foreign countries.