'Pelli Choopulu' Tamil remake titled 'Oh Mana Penne'

Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar are playing the lead pair.

Pelli Choopulu, a 2016 rom-com starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ritu Varma in the lead that had won over everybody including filmmaker SS Rajamouli. Directed by debutant Tharun Bhascker, the film had been the talk of the town since its release and was called the best Telugu film of the decade. The film is now being made in Tamil with Harish Kalyan and Priya Bhavani Shankar playing the lead pair. Kaarthikk Sundar, an associate of AL Vijay, is directing this remake.

On Thursday the Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda launched the first look and the title of the Tamil remake - Oh Mana Penne. Sharing the first look the actor wrote,

Wishing the team of #OhManaPenne all my very best. #Pellichoopulu was special and it brings the biggest smile and fondest memories when I look back at it, I hope this movie does the same for you @iamharishkalyan @priya_Bshankar #OhManaPenneFirstLook pic.twitter.com/NVEudSpSUL October 1, 2020

About the film’s title, Kaarthikk was quoted by Cinema Express saying, “Pelli Choopulu literally means match-making. The story is about the traditional ritual of the boy meeting the girl. In Tamil, we don’t have a phrase that describes that. We thought something on the lines of ‘Maalai Soodum Velai’, but it wasn’t that trendy. We wanted a youthful title. So, we chose Oh Mana Penne, meaning ‘Oh my bride’. It's quirky and there is a very popular song with the same pronunciation.”

The makers have already wrapped up shooting of the film and the film was originally slated to hit the screens for the summer holidays.

It may be recalled here that the Tamil remake rights of Pelli Choopulu was bagged by Gautham Menon and Vishnu Vishal and Tammannah were to play the lead pair with Senthil Veerasamy of Rajathandhiram fame roped in to direct the film.

However, the project which was titled Pon Ondru Kandein, failed to start owing to financial issues and there was no further news about its development. Sources in the know say that Gautham Menon has sold the remake rights to another production house.

Meanwhile, Harish was last seen in the Tamil remake of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Vicky Donor titled Dharala Prabhu. The remake was directed by Krishna Marimuthu, who made his debut a couple of years ago with Naga Chaitanya starrer Telugu action thriller Yudham Sharanam.

Priya Bhavani Shankar on the other had has Indian 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead which is being directed by director Shankar.

She made her digital debut with the recently launched web series Time Enna Boss, a sci-fi comedy series that is based on time travel. The story revolves around its lead actor Bharath, an IT professional, sharing his room with time travellers and the humorous sequence of events that follow. The star cast includes Robo Shankar, Karunakaran, Alex and Sanjana Sarathy. Kavithalaya Productions has bankrolled this web series for Amazon Prime and it had premiered on September 18.

