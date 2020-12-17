Paym to offer device security to its users in partnership with NortonLifeLock

The consumers will be able to choose from three subscription models starting from Rs 49 per month.

Atom Cyber Security

NortonLifeLock, a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, will work with the country’s home-grown digital financial services platform, Paytm, to offer its users a choice of three convenient subscription models to help secure their smartphone and PCs with NortonLifeLock’s comprehensive Cyber Safety solutions.

The consumers will be able to choose from the following three subscription models: Norton Mobile Security for Android and iOS Phones / Tablets for Rs 49/month, valid on one device for 3 months; Norton Mobile Security for Android and iOS Phones / Tablets for Rs 129/month, valid on one device for 3 months; and Norton Antivirus for PC for Rs 199/month, valid on one device for 3 months.

Users can now easily purchase the subscription by going to the ‘Brand Voucher’ section on their Paytm app to select the offer that is best suited to them. On purchase, a code will be auto-generated, which can be used to get their anti-virus activated on the NortonLifeLock website.

“India is a mobile-first country, and people rely on smartphones for many important and day-to-day activities such as banking, communicating, or even ordering food and groceries. Today, mobile device security is an absolute essential, and we are excited to work with Paytm, whose large and growing pan-India reach will enable smartphone users across the country to secure their device using our solutions. Partnerships such as this will draw the attention of consumers to the need for device protection and offer them a convenient way to avail it,” said Ritesh Chopra, Director – Field Sales & Marketing, NortonLifeLock, India and SAARC Countries.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report (NLCSIR), nearly 39% of Indian respondents had experienced identity theft, with 10% impacted in the past year alone. While 61% of the respondents felt well-protected against ID theft, 63% of the respondents had no idea what to do in case of an identity theft, and more than three-quarters (79%) wish they had more information on what to do if it were to happen.

Praveen Sharma, SVP- Advertising and Digital Goods at Paytm said, "We are happy to work with NortonLifeLock for providing our users comprehensive subscription packages that will take all-round care of their device's security. We have millions of users across India who log in to access our range of services through their mobile devices. The affordable subscription plans will protect them from widespread malicious apps and bot attacks, which continue to grow, as mobile penetration increases exponentially. Also, given that our users make up a major chunk of overall smartphone users in India, these subscriptions are also set to have a far-reaching positive impact on the overall digital protection of our fellow citizens.”