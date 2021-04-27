Pawan Kalyan starrer ‘Vakeel Saab’ gets OTT release date

The Telugu remake of the Bollywood film ‘Pink’ released in theatres on April 9.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which was recently released in theatres, is set to make its digital premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on April 30. The film, which also stars Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Anjali, had its theatrical release on April 9. Vakeel Saab is a remake of the Hindi film Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang in the lead.

The Telugu remake has been directed by Venu Sriram. And sees Shruti Haasan playing the role of Pawan Kalyan’s wife. Prakash Raj dons the role of the prosecution lawyer pitted against Pawan Kalyan, who plays the defense lawyer, in this courtroom drama. The film tells the story of three young girls who unexpectedly become involved in a serious legal case. The movie deals with issues such as sexual violence against women, and sexual consent.

According to a release from Amazon Prime Video, producer Dil Raju said, “Fans who have watched the movie in cinema halls have loved and appreciated the film, and for a producer there is no greater feeling than this. However, due to these challenging times, a lot of our fans could not watch the movie in theatres and I believe this makes the digital premiere of Vakeel Saab even more special.”

At the time of the film’s theatrical release, multiple incidents of vandalism were reported at theatres across Andhra Pradesh, with self-proclaimed fans of Pawan Kalyan resorting to stone-pelting and damaging theatres after the cancellation of early benefit shows. Speaking to local media, many fans claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government had deliberately cancelled the benefit shows. Apart from leaders of the BJP, an ally of Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party, TDP (Telugu Desam Party) chief Chandrababu Naidu also blamed the YSRCP government for imposing curbs at the time of release, alleging that it was an act of vengeance against Pawan Kalyan.

Vakeel Saab was the last major Telugu film to release in theatres before the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified across India, including the Telugu states. Several big Telugu films lined up for release in April, such as Love Story, Tuck Jagadish and Virata Parvam, have since postponed their release dates.

