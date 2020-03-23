Pawan Kalyan’s 'Vakeel Saab' progressing despite coronavirus scare

Almost 75 percent of the work has already been completed on the film.

The ongoing coronavirus scare has halted the progress of several films in Tollywood, but the Vakeel Saab team is busy completing a part of the post-production. Reports state that the team will be done with the editing and re-recording of the portions they have shot so far. The shooting for the rest of the film will only resume once things settle down.

Most of the important courtroom scenes have been shot already and the team will require Pawan Kalyan’s presence on the sets for 15 days to complete the action sequences and a few other scenes.

Sources in the know say that nearly 75 percent of the work has been completed. Shruti Haasan, who will be playing an important role in Vakeel Saab, has allotted her call sheet and will be joining the sets when the shooting resumes.

A remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink, Vakeel Saab will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role of the lawyer as played by Amitabh Bachchan. Venu Sriram is directing the film, and will be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises of S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

It may be noted here that the first single from the Vakeel Saab album, 'Maguva Maguva', was released recently and has gone viral with more than 10 miillion views on YouTube alone. The song, penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, was composed by S Thaman with Sid Sriram rendering it.

Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan after a gap of two years. The star had stayed away from the arc lights due to his political commitments but has changed his decision to make a comeback with a film on women’s safety.

