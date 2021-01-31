Pawan Kalyanâ€™s â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ gets release date

The film stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads.

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s comeback film, Vakeel Saab, will hit theatres worldwide on April 9, 2021. A remake of the Hindi film Pink, Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram, and also stars Shruti Haasan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla.

Announcing the release date, the makers tweeted, "The POWER is set to unleash on the BIG SCREEN Power Star @PawanKalyan â€™s #VakeelSaab in theatres from April 9, 2021."

Vakeel Saab will be the one of the first major star film in Telugu to hit the screens this summer, as other star films such as Acharya and Naarappa will be releasing in the month of May. Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab, as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan to films after a gap of more than three years.

The film will have Pawan Kalyan reprising the role which was played by Amitabh Bachchan in the Hindi original. The film went on the floors in January last year. The courtroom drama stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads, reprising the roles played by Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang in Pink. Shruti Haasan has been roped in to play Pawan Kalyanâ€™s partner in the film. According to reports, Prakash Raj will also play a key role in the film.

It may be noted Vakeel Saab has been declared as the most tweeted Telugu movie in 2020, along with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa. Pawan Kalyan also happens to be the most tweeted Telugu actor in the year 2020.

Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with 'Dil' Raju. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Pawan Kalyan had stayed away from the arc lights for a couple of years due to his political commitments. He then decided to make his comeback with the Pink remake, considering the meaty role he was offered.

Meanwhile, the shooting of Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum commenced earlier this week. On the occasion of shoot commencement, the makers shared a special behind the scenes video, which also featured filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who has written the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched last year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India. The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood, according to reports. The actor also has a film with his Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline. Dubbed PSPK 28, the film's announcement was made recently on the starâ€™s birthday.

(Content provided by Digital Native)