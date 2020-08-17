Pawan Kalyan to resume shooting for â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™ only in December?

Directed by Venu Sriram, the film will mark Pawan Kalyanâ€™s comeback to films after a gap of two years.

Flix Tollywood

Pawan Kalyanâ€™s comeback film, Vakeel Saab, a remake of the Hindi film Pink, went on the floors in January this year. Directed by Venu Sriram, the film will have Pawan Kalyan playing the role which was played by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

When the shooting of the film was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the team had started editing and re-recording for the portions shot so far and decided to resume the shooting once things settled down. With 70% of the shooting already completed, the industry grapevine is that the team will resume shooting for the film in December with plans to wrap it up before end of January 2021.

Vakeel Saab is produced by Boney Kapoor in collaboration with Dil Raju under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations. The star cast of this social thriller includes Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla as the female leads with Prakash Raj in a pivotal role. The technical crew comprises S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Prawin Pudi for editing.

Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan to films after a gap of two years. The star had stayed away from the arc lights due to his political commitments and decided to don the greasepaint for the Pink remake, considering the meaty role he was offered.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Krish, who was all set to team up with Pawan Kalyan for a mega-budget period film, has put the project on the backburner and launched a new project with actor Vaishnav Tej.

Krishâ€™s film with Pawan Kalyan, tentatively titled Virupaksha, was launched earlier this year. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-Independence India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood. The makers are planning to make it a pan-Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Produced by AM Rathnam, the film will have two heroines sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in to play one of the two female leads. Sources close to the film unit say that she will be playing the second heroine while the search is on for the main female lead. Reports indicate that the film will be set in the Aurangzeb period and that Pawan Kalyan will play a thief. The project is expected to go on the floors early next year.

The actor is also scheduled to work with director Harish Shankar. The two had collaborated for Gabbar Singh in 2015, which turned out to be a huge hit. Now this powerful combo is all set to get back together for a new project.

(Content provided by Digital Native)