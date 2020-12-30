Pawan Kalyan finishes shooting his portions of â€˜Vakeel Saabâ€™

The film is a remake of the Hindi courtroom drama â€˜Pink.â€™

Flix Tollywood

Pawan Kalyan, who had resumed shooting for Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, has wrapped up shooting his portions of the film. Photos and videos of Pawan Kalyan from the sets have been doing rounds on the internet. Expectations are very high on Vakeel Saab, as it will mark the comeback of Pawan Kalyan on screen after a gap of two years.

The makers shared a series of pictures from the last day of the shoot and wrote, "And it's a wrap for @Pawankalyan on #VakeelSaab sets. We all had a BLAST working with the Power Star The POWER will unleash very soon!(sic)."

Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram.

Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in key roles, is an intense courtroom drama centred on an incident of sexual assault. The Telugu remake also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. The film is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju.

Vakeel Saab has been declared as the Telugu film which was most tweeted about in 2020, along with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjunâ€™s Pushpa.

Pawan Kalyan also happens to be the Telugu actor most tweeted about in the year 2020.

Pawan Kalyan had taken a sabbatical after his last release Agnyaathavaasi and entered politics in Andhra Pradesh. The actor, who enjoys a huge fan base, is back with a vengeance, with many projects expected to release in 2021.

Recently, Rana Daggubati announced heâ€™s all set to share the screen for the first time with actor Pawan Kalyan for an upcoming Telugu project. While he didnâ€™t exactly reveal whether it will be the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, reliable sources have confirmed that it is indeed the remake. Saagar Chandra will direct the remake, which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments.

Pawan Kalyan also has an upcoming project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independence India. The film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

Pawan Kalyan also has a film with Gabbar Singh director Harish Kalyan in the pipeline. Dubbed PSPK 28 for now, the film's announcement was made recently on the starâ€™s birthday.

