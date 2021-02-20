Passengers from Maharashtra, Kerala to be monitored: Karnataka Health Min

Neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala have been reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

news Coronavirus

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Friday informed the media that people coming from Kerala and Maharashtra, the two neighbouring states which have seen a spike in coronavirus cases, will be monitored meticulously and special attention will be paid to the bordering districts. Cautioning people against negligence, he said that the pandemic is not behind [us] and also hinted at the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19.

“Those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra will be monitored scrupulously. Our department has already issued guidelines for those from Kerala, and they cannot come without an RT-PCR negative certificate," he said.

Noting the increase in coronavirus cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, he said, “I have written to the Home Minister and to the Deputy Commissioners of all the districts bordering the two states. We will, over a video conference, discuss the next plan of action on Saturday. Special attention will be paid to the districts.”

Clarifying the cause behind the sudden surge in cases, he blamed people’s negligence and misconceptions regarding COVID-19. “People seem to think COVID-19 has gone,” he said, further warning of the impending danger if safety protocols like wearing masks and maintaining distance are not followed.

Karnataka, earlier this week, had issued new guidelines mandating all those coming to the state from Kerala to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The Minister also said soon a meeting will be held under the leadership of the Chief Minister with Deputy Commissioners of all districts regarding the vaccination and the alertness that has to be maintained in the days to come as there was a possibility of a second wave.

As many as 386 people tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, outnumbering the 291 recoveries across Karnataka, as per the bulletin issued by the state’s health department. It further said that there are 5,882 active cases in the state at present. The state has managed to achieve 39 per cent of the target for vaccination drive for Friday as the 40,575 healthcare and frontline workers got vaccinated across the state.