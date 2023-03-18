Passenger arrested for smoking in toilet on Indigo Assam-Bengaluru flight

The airport authorities at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have arrested a passenger on charges of smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight, sources said on Saturday, March 18. According to the airport police, the arrested person has been identified as Shehari Choudari, and he committed the act while travelling from Assam to Bengaluru on Indigo flight 6E 716.

The accused passenger had smoked in the toilet while the flight was in the air, endangering the safety of other passengers. The crew of the flight noticed the smell in the toilet and reported it to the authorities. He was taken into custody as soon as he got down at the Bengaluru airport. The incident took place at 1.30 am on Friday, according to sources. The airport police have taken up an investigation in this regard.

In the first week of March, a 24-year-old woman was caught smoking in the toilet on an IndiGo flight from Kolkata. She was arrested on her arrival in Bengaluru and was later released on bail.

A Non-Resident Indian (NRI) passenger flying from London to Mumbai on an Air India flight was arrested on arrival at the Mumbai airport on March 11 for allegedly behaving in an unruly manner after he was caught smoking in the planeâ€™s lavatory. According to officials, Ratnakar Dwivedi had to be physically overpowered and administered two injections to calm him down as he allegedly tried to open the planeâ€™s emergency door and also allegedly assaulted a fellow passenger. Ratnakar works as a management professional in the United States and is a US citizen of Indian origin.

(With IANS inputs)