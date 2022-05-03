Parvathy, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambeesan part of star cast of Lijin Jose's Her

‘Her’ also stars Ramya Urvashi, Lijomol Jose, Prathap Pothen, Guru Somasundaram, and Rajesh Madhav in pivotal roles.

Flix Mollywood

Actors Urvashi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Nambeesan, and Lijomol Jose are teaming up for a new film titled Her. The announcement was made on Monday, May 2. Her is helmed by filmmaker Lijin Jose, who has previously directed the documentary 81/2. The ensemble cast also includes actors Prathap Pothen, Guru Somasundaram, and Rajesh Madhav in pivotal roles.

Her is scripted by Archana Vasudev, while Chandru Selvaraj is on board as the cinematographer. Kiran Das has been roped in as the editor. Music composer Govind Vasantha is also part of the technical team. Sameera Sanesh has joined the crew as the costume designer. Sharing the announcement with fans, Parvathy Thiruvothu wrote, “Here is the title announcement of the first production from AT Studio!“ HER “#hermalayalam Directed by Lijin Jose, produced by Anish Thomas, and written by Archana Vasudev.”

Lijin started his film career as an assistant director in 2003. He assisted Ivar, The Journey, Chacko Randaaman, Winter and Seetha Kalyanam. He made his debut with the film Friday which starred actors Fahad Fazil and Ann Augustine in the lead. Lijin is also working on the upcoming film Chera which stars actors Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew in the lead.

Meanwhile, actor Parvathy is gearing up for the release of upcoming Malayalam film Puzhu, which co-stars actor Mammootty in the lead. The film, directed by debutante Ratheena, has been highly anticipated since it brings Mammootty and Parvathy together in a film for the first time. Ratheena worked as the executive producer in Parvathy Thiruvothu starrer Uyare. Puzhu is gearing up for a direct Over-the-Top release on streaming platform SonyLIV.

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh will be next seen in the Tamil remake of popular Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. She will be reprising Nimisha Sajayan’s role. She will also be seen in the Tamil film Dhruva Natchathiram.