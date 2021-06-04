Parts of Hyderabad see rainfall as southwest monsoon advances

Ramachandrapuram, under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), recorded the highest rainfall of 3.47 cm in the city.

news Weather

Several parts of Hyderabad received rains on Friday, June 4, under the influence of the southwest monsoon. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the south Arabian Sea, parts of central Arabian Sea, parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. A cyclonic circulation is also prevailing over north Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood. In Telangana, Nadikuda under Warangal Rural district, recorded the highest rainfall of 13 cm, the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) said. Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal and Narayanpet districts recorded heavy rainfall between 6.45 cm and 11.55 cm, according to TSDPS.

The IMD had already issued a five-day rainfall warning, from May 4 to May 8. “For the next three days, Telangana will witness light to moderate rainfall in some places and rainfall with lightning and thunderstorms in a few places mostly in the north and north eastern districts,” said IMD head scientist Dr K Naga Ratna. Parts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Mancherial, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Kamareddy, Wanaparthy and Gadwal received heavy rainfall, according to the head scientist. “Parts of Hyderabad will witness light to moderate rainfall for the next two days,” she predicted.

TSDPS also reported that Ramachandrapuram under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) recorded the highest rainfall of 3.47 cm in the city. While Hayathnagar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius, University of Hyderabad in Gachibowli recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 22.3 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Nalgonda district in the state recorded the highest maximum temperature of 39 degree Celsius on June 4, followed by Adilabad and Khammam districts at 36.3 and 36.2 degree Celsius respectively. Medak district witnessed a temperature of 34.2 degrees following by Dundigal at 32.1 degrees, Nizamabad at 31.9 degrees, Hyderabad and Ramagundam at 31.6 degrees each, Bhadrachalam at 30.8 degrees, Hakimpet at 30.5 degrees and Mahabubnagar at 30.4 degrees.



