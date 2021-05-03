Parts of Hyderabad see rainfall, IMD predicts rain in Telangana till May 7

On May 7, thunderstorms with lightning are predicted over isolated parts of Telangana.

news Weather

Parts of Telangana, including some areas of Hyderabad, received rainfall on May 3, due to a cyclonic circulation over south-central Maharashtra. Heavy rains also occurred at isolated places in Nirmal and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Hailstorms were witnessed at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

The IMD has issued a five-day rainfall warning until May 7. It said that the state will see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) from May 3-6. Hailstorms were also likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana.

On May 7, thunderstorms with lightning at isolated parts of Telangana are predicted. The IMD said that the cyclonic circulation over south-central Maharashtra now lies over north Interior Karnataka and its neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. “The trough running from north Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu at 0.9 km above mean sea level has become less marked,” IMD forecasted. IMD Hyderabad scientist Dr K Naga Ratna said, “Over north interior Karnataka and adjoining areas a cyclonic circulation has been persisting, and under its influence, during the next 24-hours there would be thunderstorm activity over the western parts of Telangana, some parts of central Telangana and north-eastern parts of Telangana.” She also said that on Monday places like Siddipet, Karimnagar and Kamareddy received light to moderate rains along with gale winds of 30-40 kmph.

According to the report issued by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) on Monday, Elkathurthi in Warangal Urban district recorded the highest rainfall of 114.5 mm.

Districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural and Bhadradri Kothagudem received moderate rainfall between 15.6-64.4mm, the report said.

The report also said that Pammi in Khammam district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius in the state. In Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Nagole recorded the highest temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.