Parts of Hyderabad receive heavy rainfall, massive traffic snarls in city

Rainfall

Several parts of Hyderabad received ‘extremely heavy’ rainfall on Thursday evening, thereby causing massive traffic jams in the city. Begumpet in the city received the highest rainfall of 43 mm, followed by East Maredpally at 37.3 mm, Malkajgiri at 30.3 mm, according to the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

The other areas which received extreme rainfall include: West Marredpally, Musheerabad, Ameerpet, Khairtabad, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Balanagar and other adjoining areas. Safilguda in Malkajgiri received the lowest rainfall of 7 mm.

The reason for the rainfall was attributed to winds coming from South-East direction by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD, Hyderabad, meteorologist, B Raja Rao further forecasted that the state would receive rainfall in isolated parts on Friday as well.

“Climate change is the reason behind this unusual weather condition. Usually we would receive rainfall for 120 days, but that has drastically reduced to 60 days, and it is unusual to rain during the winter,” said, Raja Rao.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Badrachalam recorded the highest temperature at 31.5 degrees in Telangana, followed by Khammam at 30.8 degrees and Ramagundam at 30. 2. Adilabad recorded the lowest of 26.3 degrees.

The western parts of the state like Adilabad, Nirmal, Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Malkajgiri received ‘legend’ excess rainfall, according to IMD.

Medak received ‘excess’ rainfall while, Nizamabad and Khammam received ‘normal’ rainfall. The other parts of the state did not receive any rainfall.