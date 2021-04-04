Parts of Andhra to see rains, but heatwave conditions in rest of the state

Isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh, AP and Yanam are likely to witness thunderstorms, the IMD said.

Andhra Pradesh experiences severe heatwave and heatwave conditions in several parts of the state, according to the forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). It is warned that many places in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Chittoor would be the most affected due to the heatwave. Meanwhile, the North Coastal Andhra districts to experience thunderstorms due to cyclonic circulation.

In its weather warning, IMD said, "Thunderstorm with gusty winds of speeds 40-50 kmph along with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. While heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over most places of the state. There would also be severe heatwave conditions at some places in Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore and Krishna districts. Meanwhile, isolated pockets of the Chittoor district also experience heatwave conditions in Rayalaseema."

Thunderstorms have been forecast because of a cyclonic circulation lying over the Andhra Pradesh coast and neighbourhood at 2.1 km above mean sea level. "The trough from Odisha to north interior Karnataka has become less marked. However, the cyclonic circulation embedded in that over south Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over south Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood and extends up to 1.5 km above mean sea level," said the official statement from the IMD.

The Met department forecast heatwave conditions at several places in Andhra Pradesh are very likely to prevail over the next four days. According to the Met department, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail over most places in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

While, the IMD predicts that heatwave conditions are likely to continue till April 7, 2021, while the thunderstorms are likely to prevail till April 5 in the Northern Coastal Andhra districts.

Due to the already existing heatwave conditions, many people in Andhra are avoiding to venture out during the afternoon time to protect themselves from the furnace-like sun.

