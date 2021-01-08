â€˜Pariyerum Perumalâ€™ fame actor Anandhi weds assistant director Socrates

The actor had a low-key wedding in Telanganaâ€™s Warangal.

news Social

Tamil actor Anandhi of Pariyerum Perumal fame got married recently. The actor got married to Socrates in a low-key ceremony in Telanganaâ€™s Warangal district. The ceremony was kept private and under wraps. However, actor and producer JSK Satish Kumar shared pictures of the ceremony on social media along with a voice note with details about the groom.

Pictures from the wedding ceremony show Anandhi in a deep red silk saree with gold embroidery paired with a grand blouse with stone work. The groom was dressed in a white shirt and off-white veshti with gold border. In another picture, Anandhi was seen with a gold dupatta over her head.

The wedding ceremony was held as per Hindu traditions and saw only close friends and family in attendance.

Sharing his wishes for the newlywed couple, producer Satish Kumar added that Socrates is the brother-in-law of Naveen, director of the Arun Vijay and Vijay Antony starrer Agni Siragugal, an upcoming Tamil language action-thriller produced by T Siva under the banner of Amma Creations. The film also stars Akshara Haasan, Nassar and Prakash Raj in key roles. Socrates worked as an assistant director on Agni Siragugal as well as the 2019 film Alaudhinin Arputha Camera, which starred Naveen and Anandhi and was also produced by Naveen. Alaudhinin Arputha Camera is loosely based on the episode â€“ A Most Unusual Camera â€“ of the 1959 American television anthology series The Twilight Zone.

Meanwhile, Anandhi has a bunch of films lined up for release in Tamil and will also reportedly share screen space again with her Pariyerum Perumal co-star Kathir for a thriller.

Pariyerum Perumal, which released in 2018, is a Tamil drama helmed by Mari Selvaraj in his debut as director. The film was produced by Pa Ranjith under his Neelam Productions banner. The hard-hitting film throws light on the systemic discrimination in educational institutions.