Parent alleges govt-aided school in Kerala has barred student from wearing hijab

The school in Kozhikode is run by a congregation called Apostolic Carmel Southern Province.

A parent in Kerala's Kozhikode has filed a complaint with state Education Minister V Sivankutty alleging that his daughter is being denied permission to wear a hijab at a government aided school where she took admission for Plus One on Tuesday, August 23. The school is under Christian management and run by a congregation called Apostolic Carmel Southern Province. The complaint was filed on Friday, August 26.

The Muslim student's father told TNM that this is against religious freedom of an individual as well as the secular fabric of the state. The 16-year-old girl and her father had gone to the school to take admission for Plus One on August 23. "The school uniform is half skirt and top with an overcoat. This may even make the female students uncomfortable as there are male teachers too. But we don’t have any objection with adhering to the school uniform, but wanted the permission to wear hijab also," he said.

The father, however, declined to reveal the name of the daughter. The father also requested anonymity due to fear that his daughter’s career prospects might be affected. The school principal was unavailable for a response.

The father alleged that the principal asked her daughter not to wear a hijab. "Shawl (dupatta) is also not allowed in the school. I repeatedly asked the principal whether this means hijabs are also not allowed since there is no permission to wear shawls. Finally, the principal categorically said that hijab was not allowed. This is questioning the religious freedom of an individual in a state like Kerala. Hence I have lodged a complaint with the minister,” said the student’s father.

He said his daughter had secured admission in the school on merit and this is a government-aided school. “The attire of some of the teachers of the school reflect their religious faith, then why is that freedom extended to the students? The stand taken by the principal and the school management raises questions regarding religious freedom. Kerala is a secular state and this can not be accepted at any cost," the father told TNM.

He said this issue is being faced not only by his daughter but many other students. “They don’t complain fearing that their kids won’t get admission anywhere else,” he said.

The student told Media One channel that she won’t be able to study at any school without wearing a hijab. There was tense situation outside the school on Friday as several Muslim organisations including the Campus Front of India staged a protest. There was a police deployment to contain the situation.

School principal Silvi told Media One that there was no change in school norms. “The things have been explained to them (the father and the daughter). There is an option for the student to get a transfer from the school. In this school this would be the norm,” the principal said.