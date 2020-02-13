Parasuram to direct Chiru in 'Lucifer' remake?

Reports about Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi playing the lead role the Telugu remake of Lucifer surfaced a few months ago. At that time it was speculated that Sukumar would wield the megaphone for the remake but with the director shifting his focus to Allu Arjun’s film, Chiru began scouting for a suitable director.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Ram Charan is in the process of getting director Parasuram to direct the remake. However, there is still no confirmation on this yet.

Lucifer, which was actor Prithivraj’s first directorial, had Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, and the Bollywood star Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The technical crew of the film comprised Sujith Vasudevan for cinematography and Samjith for editing while Stephen Devassy was in charge of the music composition. Veteran writer and actor Murali Gopy penned the script for this political thriller. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

It may be noted here that Chiranjeevi is busy with the upcoming Koratala Siva directorial right now. The shooting of this film is progressing at full speed. This yet to be titled film, tentatively referred as Chiru 152, is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Besides Chiranjeevi, his son Ram Charan will also be playing a crucial role in it. Earlier, it was reported that Chiru will be appearing in two get-ups for the role – one as a 30-year-old and the other as an old man.

But it now looks like Ram Charan will be playing the younger version after the film’s director managed to convince him. Chiranjeevi’s character in the film is named Acharya and he will be playing the role of a Naxalite turned social reformer.

