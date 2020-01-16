Pawan Kalyan signed on for director Krish’s next?

The actor is currently busy with the Telugu remake of the Hindi movie ‘Pink.’

‘Power Star’ Pawan Kalyan is currently busy shooting his next film which is a remake of the Hindi film Pink which starred Amitabh Bachan and Taapsee Pannu in important roles. The actor will be reprising Amitabh Bachan’s role from the original and has allotted a 20-day call sheet for it. Director Sriram Venu will be wielding the megaphone for this project.

With this film in the offing, now latest reports have emerged that director Krish has narrated a one-liner to the actor. If all goes well, shooting is said to start following the actor’s completion of shooting for the Pink remake.

The actor had briefly bid adieu to his films to focus on his political commitments. However, it now appears that the star was impressed with the project and has decided to don the greasepaint again.

"Director Krish has prepared a story that is a period drama set in the pre-Independence era. Pawan Kalyan is playing a Robinhood kind of role, helping the poor. If all goes well, shooting for this film will start in the coming months,” a source had stated to the Deccan Chronicle.

Director Krish Jagarlamudi's last directorial venture in Tollywood was the biopic of late actor-turned-politician NT Rama Rao which released in two parts as NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu. Krish Jagarlamudi took over the mantle from Director Teja to direct the biopic. The film starred Nandamuri Balakrishna, as his father NT Rama Rao and Vidya Balan in her Telugu debut as Basava Ramatarakam.

The Pink remake will be bankrolled jointly by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the makers are eyeing a release in the summer. Nivetha Thomas and Shatru have been confirmed as part of the cast. Nivetha may be reprising the role done by Taapsee Pannu from the original. It has also been reported that actor Anjali will be seen in a crucial role in the film, however official confirmation is still awaited on this front.

