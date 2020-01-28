Pa. Ranjith ropes in Magizh Thirumeni for Arya's ‘Salpetta’?

The film will also see Attakathi Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan in lead roles.

Flix Kollywood

Basking with the success of his last directorial venture Thadam, acclaimed director Maghizh Thirumeni had announced last year that he is making his acting debut with Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir directed by Venkata Krishna Rognath. However, he was later roped in to play a role in actor Arya’s film Teddy which was directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan.

Now the latest news doing the rounds is that the director has been roped in to play the antagonist in Pa Ranjith’s upcoming film which stars Arya in the lead role. He will be locking horns with Arya, who plays a boxer from north Madras. An official announcement will be made in the coming days.

The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Arya and Ranjith. The preparation work is currently underway. 'Attakathi' Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan will also be seen in crucial roles.

Earlier there are rumors doing the rounds that the film could be a remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Mukkabaaz, a story of a Dalit boxer who rises against all odds to shine on a national level. However the latest news is that screenwriter Prabha, who earlier penned the script for the Rajinikanth-starrer Petta will be working with the director on this film. Prabha will also be taking care of the additional screenplay and dialogues in this film.

On the other hand, Arya's Teddy, predominantly shot in Chennai and some exotic places in Europe was wrapped up recently. The movie, which has music by D Imman and bankrolled by Studio Green. There are rumors that the film could be a remake of Hollywood’s hit comedy Ted starring Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Magizh Thirumeni’s last outing was the crime thriller Thadam, starring Arun Vijay opened to rave reviews. The film marked the second film for the duo after Thadaiyara Thaakka and Arun Vijay was seen playing a double role. The film also stars Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat, and Vidya Pradeep. The music was composed by Arun Raj, with cinematography done by Gopinath and editing by NB Srikanth.

(Content provided by Digital Native)