Owaisi, Chidambaram condemn Delhi violence, urge government to restore peace

AIMIM President Owaisi further said in a statement directed at Prime Minister Modi that "the snakes raised by you will bite you.”

news Politics

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram have both condemned the violence in Delhi and in strongly worded statements have pointed to the insensitivity of those in power.

A head constable was among seven people killed in Delhi, and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured as violence spiraled over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi on Monday.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday blamed a former Delhi MLA for the violence in the national capital and told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "the snakes raised by you will bite you".

"We want to tell the Prime Minister that the snakes you raised in your backyard will bite you," the Hyderabad MP said while addressing a protest meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here.

Condemning the violence, Owaisi said the BJP leader had given a statement that he is giving three-day ultimatum.

"These riots were a result of incitement by an ex MLA & BJP leader. Now there is clear evidence of police involvement. The ex-MLA should be arrested immediately, urgent steps should be taken to control the violence. Otherwise, it'll spread," Owaisi had earlier tweeted.

The MP was apparently referring to BJP leader Kapil Mishra setting three-day deadline for anti-CAA protestors to clear the roads in Jafarabad and Chand Bagh.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said the killings of police constable Ratan Lal and a man named Furqan were condemnable. "It is shameful for the country that the violence has occurred when President of foreign a country is visiting Delhi," Owaisi said referring to US President Donald Trump's visit.

Owaisi demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should establish peace in Delhi and every citizen should pressurize Delhi Police to stop the violence.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday said people are paying the price for putting in power "insensitive and shortsighted" leaders.

He said the amendment to the CAA should be abandoned forthwith and the government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters by keeping the CAA in abeyance till the Supreme Court gave its verdict.

Frenzied crowds torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones.

Chidambaram said the violence in Delhi on Monday and the loss of lives are most shocking and deserve the strongest condemnation.

"The people are paying the price for putting in power insensitive and shortsighted leaders," he said.

"India has lived with the Citizenship Act 1955 without the amendment. Why does the Act need an amendment now? The amendment (CAA) should be abandoned forthwith.

"Even now it is not too late. The government should listen to the voices of the anti-CAA protesters and declare that the CAA will be kept in abeyance until the Supreme Court pronounced on its validity," he said on Twitter.

The Congress leader said his party had warned that CAA was "deeply divisive" and should be repealed or abandoned.

"Our warning fell on deaf ears," he said.

(Inputs from PTI and IANS)