Overspeeding Ferrari kills one in Hyderabad, drunk driver booked

The Ferrari car belongs to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited and the driver was enroute to pick up Pitchi Reddy Pamireddy, the director of the firm.

An overspeeding Ferrari car driven by a drunk driver rammed into a pedestrian at Madhapur area of Hyderabad on Sunday, killing the man. The Madhapur police took into custody the driver of the Ferrari car belonging to Pitchi Reddy Pamireddy, director of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). Police say the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

The driver of the overspeeding car has been identified as 29 year old Naveen Kumar Goud,a driver with eight years experience working for PP Reddy. Naveen was driving a Ferrari GTC4LUSSO BSIV model on 100 feet road. The car registered in February 2018 is owned by MEIL. Police say Naveen was en route to Lodha Bellezza at Kukatpally to pick up PP Reddy from his residence when the accident took place.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police for Madhapur told TNM that the sports vehicle was being driven at speeds above 100 kilometres per hour and that the pedestrian who was crossing the road, died on the spot, "We have taken him into custody and have impounded the car," said the officer. The deceased has been identified as Paleti Yesu, 50, he was walking on the footpath, near the Ratnadeep supermarket when the overspeeding car hit him.Yesu, hails from Chebrolu village in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, was working as a watchman in the city.

The Madhapur police have booked the driver of the car under IPC section 304 for causing death by negligence and under sections 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving dangerously and under section 185 of the MV Act for drunk driving.

The accident is reported barely 24 hours after the Cyberabad traffic police reported a vehicle toppling and ramming into the wall of the underpass opposite IKEA. The husband and wife duo in the car were drunk at the time of the accident and both are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

In another accident reported on Friday night an overspeeding Nissan car turtled on Necklace road, the youngster driving the car and his friends survived the crash due to airbags. All five in the car survived with minor injuries.