Over 69,000 samples tested in India: Data for 5 southern states and Maharashtra

According to ICMR, on April 3, over 10,000 samples were tested and 575 tested positive.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

India has ramped up testing since the 21-day lockdown was announced on March 24, even as more cases have been reported in the country.

While public health experts have called for wider testing to check for community transmission of COVID-19, the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) guidelines limit testing to only certain categories. These are those who have international travel history and are symptomatic; those who have contact history with a confirmed COVID-19 case and have symptoms of the virus; healthcare workers who are symptomatic; patients hospitalised with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI); and a direct or high-risk contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case who can be symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Presently, only the RT-PCR or the reverse transmission polymerase chain reaction test can detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. However, as of April 2, ICMR has allowed places that are hotspots (high number of cases) to test residents using the rapid antibody kits, which can deliver results within 30-45 minutes as opposed to 24 hours that an RT-PCR test. However, a positive result by the rapid antibody test will have to be further tested by the RT-PCR test to confirm for the novel coronavirus. ICMR advises those with a negative result by the rapid antibody test to be home quarantined.

According to ICMR’s 9 pm bulletin on April 3, a total of 69,245 samples have been tested. 2,653 individuals have been confirmed positive in India.

On April 3, 10,034 samples were tested and reported. Of these, 575 were found positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Here are the state-wise numbers as of 10 am on April 4.

— Andhra Pradesh has tested 1,800 samples. 180 have tested positive, while results of 445 samples are under progress. Andhra has recorded 1 COVID-19 death. Four people have recovered.

— Kerala has sent 9,139 samples for testing. Till date, 295 have tested positive, while results of 718 samples are still pending at laboratories. Two people have died due to COVID-19 in Kerala, while 42 have recovered.

—Tamil Nadu has tested 3,684 samples so far, with 411 testing positive. Samples of 484 are still being processed. The state has recorded two deaths, while seven people have been discharged.

— Telangana has provided no updates on samples tested. Telangana has 229 coronavirus cases, and has recorded 11 deaths. Thirty two people have recovered.

— Karnataka has collected 4,587 samples, with 128 people testing positive. The state has recorded four COVID-19 deaths, while 11 persons have been discharged.

— Maharashtra has tested 12,858 samples, with 490 testing positive so far. The state has recorded 26 deaths, while 50 people have recovered.