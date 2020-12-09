Over 60 foreign envoys in Hyderabad to visit key vaccine development institutes

The foreign envoys and high commissioners were taken to Hyderabad’s Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited.

Foreign delegates--ambassadors and High Commissioners--from more than 70 countries arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday to visit leading biotech companies in India which are developing COVID-19 vaccines. They were in Hyderabad to see the progress and development work being undertaken for the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The delegates arrived in Delhi and then took a flight to Hyderabad. On arrival, the envoys were given a ceremonial welcome following which they headed straight to Genome Valley in Hyderabad. Around noon, the delegates arrived at Bharat Biotech. A presentation was made and they were also taken around Bharat Biotech to take a look at the facilities. The foreign envoys were briefed by Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech added, “The development and clinical evaluation of COVAXIN™ marks a significant milestone for novel vaccinology in India. COVAXIN™ has garnered interest from several countries worldwide for supplies and introduction. It is an honour to have with us today all the distinguished ambassadors of various countries. It not only makes us proud but also reminds us that the world is looking up to India in the common fight against the deadly pandemic.”

The official visit started in Hyderabad but will take them to visit other cities as well.

Bharat Biotech had started the phase 3 trials earlier in November with 26,000 volunteers across 22 sites in India. This is touted to be the largest COVID-19 clinical trial in the country.

After the Bharat Biotech visit, the envoys were taken to Biological E Limited where they were briefed and then taken around to visit the facilities. The 70 envoys were divided into two groups. While the first group visited Bharat Biotech, the second group visited Biological E Limited. Later when the first group visited Biological E Limited, the second group visited Bharat Biotech. The envoys will return to Delhi after their visits

The first batch of diplomats included foreign envoys from Australia, Iran, Bhutan, Denmark, Trinidad and Tobago, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan among others.

