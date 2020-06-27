Over 5.08 lakh COVID-19 patients recorded in India, more than 1.9 lakh active

Over 18,552 persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours in India.

India has been grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic for over five months now. After around two months of lockdown, the country opened up in a phased manner from June 8 and people are getting used to the new normal. Some states are continuing to see a rise in coronavirus patients and continue to enforce restrictions.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of cases in India as of 9.30 am on June 27 stands at 5,08,953 with 18,552 new cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 1,97,387 patients are still under treatment.

A total of 2,95,881 patients have recovered. With 384 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 15,685, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 9.30 am on June 27:

â€” In Tamil Nadu, 74,622 people have tested coronavirus positive till date, of which 32,305 are under treatment. 41,357 people have recovered, and 957 people have died due to the disease. On June 26, 3,523 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has reported 11,005 coronavirus cases in total, and 3,905 people are under treatment. 6,916 patients have recovered, and the state has reported 180 deaths. A total of 445 new cases were reported in the state on June 26.

â€” Kerala has reported a total of 3,876 coronavirus positive patients, of which 1,846 are active. 2,008 people have recovered, and there have been 23 deaths. The state reported 150 new cases on June 26.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has reported 11,489 coronavirus cases, and 6,147 patients are still under treatment. 5,196 have recovered and 146 deaths have been reported. 605 new cases were reported on June 26.

â€” Telangana has reported 12,349 coronavirus cases till date, of which 7,436 people are still under treatment. 4,766 people have recovered and 237 have died. The state reported 985 new patients on June 26.

â€” Maharashtra has reported 1,52,765 cases, of which 65,844 are undergoing treatment. 79,175 patients have been discharged after recovery, and 7,106 have succumbed to the disease. The state saw 5,024 new cases on June 26.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is.