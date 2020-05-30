Over 1.7 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, 7,964 patients reported in 24 hours

With 265 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of people reported to have succumbed to the disease stands at 4,971.

India is attempting to flatten the curve of the novel coronavirus and is currently under an extended lockdown, as some states are continuing to see a steady rise in cases. The Indian government has extended its lockdown till May 31 to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of cases in India as of 10 am on May 30 stands at 1,73,763 with 7,964 cases in 24 hours. A total of 82,370 patients have recovered. With 265 deaths in 24 hours, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 stands at 4,971, as per government data.

Here are the numbers as of 10 am on May 30:

â€” Tamil Nadu has 20,246 cases. 11,313 people have recovered and 154 people have died due to the disease. On May 29, 874 new cases were reported.

â€” Karnataka has a total of 2,781 cases. 894 patients have recovered and the state has reported 48 deaths. A total of 135 new cases were reported in the state on May 29.

â€” Kerala has a total of 1,150 cases, with 565 recoveries and 9 deaths. The state reported 62 new cases on May 29.

â€” Andhra Pradesh has a total of 3,330 cases, with 2,226 recoveries and 60 deaths. 85 new cases were reported on May 29.

â€” Telangana has a total of 2,425 cases, with 1,381 recoveries and 71 deaths. The state saw an increase of 169 cases on May 29.

â€” Maharashtra has a total of 62,228 cases, with 26,997 recoveries and 2,098 deaths. The state saw 2,682 new cases on May 29.

As testing increases and due to the influx of people from across India and countries, some states are recording spikes in cases and number of deaths. Experts say that India should still be testing more than it currently is, and the number of cases detected is expected to go up as, states ramp up testing.

Cases across the world are currently at 59,27,255 with 3,64,933 deaths (according to the map by Johns Hopkins) as on May 30.

