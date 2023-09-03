Otta, Resul Pookutty’s directorial debut, to release in October

Asif Ali plays the lead in the film that is based on true events.

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty is turning filmmaker with the Malayalam movie Otta, featuring Asif Ali in the lead. The movie, based on true events, is expected to release on October 27. The release date was announced by Resul Pookutty in a tweet on Saturday, September 2.

“Thanks for the overwhelming response to the teaser. Here we come on October 27, 2023. See you all in the cinemas,” Resul Pookutty said. The first look poster and teaser were shared by stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.

In the film, Asif Ali and Arjun Ashokan play Hari and Ben, two young men who leave their homes after a fight with their parents, and find their lives going out of control. What happens in their life forms the rest of the story. There are actors from other industries in the cast including Sathyaraj, Divya Dutta, Bhavana Ravanna, and Adil Hussain. Rohini, Indrajith, Indrans, Mamta Mohandas, Renji Panicker, Shyamaprasad, and other actors play important roles in the film.

Otta in Malayalam means alone and the film appears to focus on loneliness and relationships. A teaser released last week showed a glimpse of parent-child relationships going wrong and the troubles the two young men go through as they decide to leave their homes.

Watch: The teaser of the film

The script is by Kiron Prabhakar. S Hariharan has produced the film under the banner of Children Reunited LLP and Resul Pookutty Productions.

Music of the film is by M Jayachandran. Arun Varma has handled the cinematography. Resul Pookutty and Vijayakumar are the sound designers. Zian Sreekanth is the editor.