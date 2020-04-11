Osmania University directs principals to begin online classes amid lockdown

There are more than 500 affiliated colleges including technical and non-technical under Osmania University.

After Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad (JNTUH), Telanganas' Osmania University (OU) has also issued instructions to all the principals of its affiliated institutes to continue classes online in order to finish the academic year.

Due to the lockdown some of the theory courses in Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) could not complete the syllabus. And the faculty was asked to complete the syllabus by the end of this month.

In its official note, dated April 10, OU stated, "As there is remote possibility of conducting regular classroom teaching in the present academic year, to avoid academy loss to the students it is decided to continue the teaching learning process and complete the remaining syllabus of all the records of all semesters of various PG and UG program using various available open platforms like Skype, Google classrooms, Zoom, WhatsApp and by providing study material in soft form to the students using emails and by any other name suggested by the University Grants Commission (UGC)."

Faculty were also advised to create WhatsApp groups of the students of the classes and to be in touch with them regularly for completing remaining academic activities including completion of syllabus assignments internal tests etc.

Principals of the campuses of constituent colleges and heads of departments were also asked to oversee online teaching learning activity by the faculty of the college department and were also asked to keep record of the same.

On the other hand, several students coming from remote villages of Telangana study in OU and students say that not everyone has a good internet connection or mobile signals in their village. And in these circumstances student organisations are demanding to conduct exams with the syllabus that was finished before the lock down.

"All the universities( JNTU, OU etc) should conduct examinations based on the syllabus which was completed before lockdown. Few colleges under JNTUH are conducting online classes which is a correct step but unfortunately a lot of colleges are missing out to reach students who are in remote villages," said Sharan Raichur, president of Telangana engineering students joint action committee.

“Normally when the syllabus is completed upto date without any issue 20,000 to 40,000 students get detained. If we complete syllabus and conduct exams in this situation, it wouldn't yield good results either for students or for University. Universities should think of promoting students to the next semester or conduct exams with the finished syllabus,” added Sharan.

In a recently-held video conference of Chief Ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao recommended extending the lockdown by two more weeks.